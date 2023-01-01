Abbasi says in favour of ‘elections within 90 days’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister (PM) and PML-N leader on Monday said that he in favour of ‘elections within 90 days’.

In an interview with private TV news channel, the PML-N leader said that he still stands by his stance to hold elections within 90 days but it is ECP’s responsibility. The constitution also asks the state institutions to assist the ECP in holding elections, he added.

The former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said “Now the supreme court will see this matter as the ECP had said they cannot hold elections.”

He further said that if any political party violates the constitution, the state takes action against it but he is not in favour of baseless allegations against political parties.

The PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif is his leader, Maryam Nawaz is the party’s chief organizer and Shehbaz Sharif is the president of the party. He doesn’t believe in two leaders in one party. He added that history will tell how Shehbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister.

He asked when Saqib Nisar was the chief justice, what he did in his tenure, can he question anything now? Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added that jailing political leaders, abuse and hatred is not part of politics and if politics cannot improve the quality of people’s life then all politicians have failed. (INP)