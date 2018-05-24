Abbasi-Shah huddle cancelled as PML-N backstabs PPP yet again

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The scheduled huddle between Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Syed Khrsheed Shah aimed at finalizing name for caretaker premier has been cancelled, reported Dunya News.

As per details garnered, Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N had proposed Asif Ali Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to avoid naming judges for post of caretaker PM. Contrary to that, PML-N left PPP flabbergasted by naming retired judges in list of nominees.

Sources privy to development told our correspondent that Khursheed Shah was exasperated over PM Abbasi whereas former had also accused latter of breaching the promise. Shah also made it overtly clear that no meeting would be held with premier from now onwards.

“It is likely that I may forward two names to NA speaker after consultation with party’s parliamentary committee”, added Shah.

