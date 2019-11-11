Abbottabad: Three dead, three injured in road accident

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: As many as three people were killed and three others were injured on Monday when a passenger van collided with a truck in Abbottabad.

Police told media that the ill-fated passenger bus was on its way to Abbottabad after attending a religious gathering in Raiwind, when it met a road crash near Khokhar Meera, Abbottabad.

The bodies and the injured were moved to a nearby medical facility. The police have registered a case against the truck driver.