Abdul Ghani Majeed awarded 14 day judicial remand in fake bank accounts case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court has awarded accused Abdul Ghani Majeed an additional remand for 14 days, on Thursday.

According to details, Judge Muhammad Bashir presiding over the ongoing fake bank accounts case, during the hearing Son of business tycoon Anwar Majeed who has been known to be a close and personal friend of the former President, Asif Ali Zardari has been named in the case along with 30 plus others including Faryal Talpur.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pursuing the case on behalf of the state against the accused pleaded for an extension in the physical remand of Majeed which was struck down and he was given into judicial remand instead.

Yesterday saw three of the accused agree to plea bargain in the Fake Bank Accounts Proceedings of the day.

Three accused, namely Khursheed Anwar Jamali, Arif Ali and Asif Mehmood who are currently under arrest have submitted former pleas requesting plea bargains.

Physical remands of all three individuals has been extended till July 31 by the Accountability Court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability court who has been presiding over the case proceedings inquired about the status of the plea bargains from the Investigative Office (IO) in charge.

The IO replied that the matter was being considered and worked upon.

The IO also informed the court that 2 of the 3 alleged in the case have had their submissions forwarded to the headquarters for formal approval.

Judge Muhammad Bashir ordered the National Accountability Bureau Headquarters to take prompt action on the submissions.

The Judge also notified that this was the last time that he was giving a physical remand of the three accused to NAB, next time he would only award judicial remands.