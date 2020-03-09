Abdul Ghani Majeed granted bail in Fake accounts case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High court (IHC) has granted bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed in the 7th reference of fake accounts case and ordered his release.

The High court ordered his release against the previously submitted surety bonds worth Rs100 million and for his name to be placed on the exit control list (ECL).

The court also ordered Abdul Ghani Majeed to submit his passport to NAB interrogation officer.

It is important to mention that Majeed’s bail in previous six references had already been approved and this was the seventh and final reference against him.

According to NAB sources, Abdul Ghani Majeed is at the centre of fake accounts case and is the nominated accused in 10 corruption references.