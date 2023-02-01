Abdul Razzaq apologises to Aishwarya Rai over indecent remarks

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Pakistani cricket star Abdul Razzaq has recently apologised to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai for his ‘insensitive remarks’.

His comments drew harsh reactions from netizens and cricketers alike as Razzaq called his statement on Rai a ‘slip of the tongue’.

He says, “My name is Abdul Razzaq, and I was talking about cricket and coaching in yesterday’s press conference. I intended to cite another example when I was speaking, but I accidentally used Aishwarya Rai’s name, which wasn’t appropriate. I sincerely apologise to her.”

Shahid Afridi, was also a part of the panel where Razzaq made these uncalled for remarks, said references used by Razzaq were immoral and shouldn’t have been made.

What happened:

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq participated with the 2009 world cup winning team to talk about the Pakistan’s performance in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. In a bizarre attempt to make his position clear, he used an analogy and said, “If one marries Aishwarya with the intention of having pious kids, it is not possible.”

Reaction

Shortly after the comments were made, Abdul Razzaq came under fire from all sides. Former cricketers also criticised Razzaq for inappropriate comments.

Former top-order batter Mohammad Yousuf condemned Razzaq’s remarks, adding that he felt “sorry” as a cricketer.

“I hope he will be ashamed of what he said and apologise,” he said.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also condemned Razzaq’s “inappropriate” remarks.

“No woman should be disrespected like this,” he said, adding that people who were seated beside the player should also have “raised their voice right away rather than laughing or clapping”.