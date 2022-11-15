Abdul Razzaq resigns from PCB coaching staff

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has resigned from the coaching staff of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Abdul Razzaq was part of the PCB coaching staff for two and a half years. The former all-rounder coached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for one year.

Pertinent to note that Abdul Razzaq was appointed as the head coach of Central Punjab.

As per sources, Abdul Razzaq wanted to work with different media platforms that contradicts with PCB employment policy.

Abdul Razzaq represented Pakistan in 46 tests, 265 one-day internationals, and 32 T20Is.