Abdullah Abdullah appreciates Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday thanked Pakistan for facilitating the Afghan peace process and the country’s efforts in ensuring the opportunity for dignified, durable and sustainable peace in the war-torn country.

“Pakistan has played an important role in facilitating this moment, and my delegation and I, thank you, the government and people of Pakistan for their efforts,” said Dr Abdullah in an address to the Institute for Strategic Studies in Islamabad.

The Afghan leader, who is in Islamabad for a three-day trip, emphasised that the start of negotiations between the Kabul and the Taliban movement is an “important opportunity”. He added, that as he was speaking in Pakistan, delegations from both the sides were in Doha “sitting around a table discussing ways and means of ending the decades of conflict through a political settlement in Afghanistan”.

The chairman for the reconciliation council urged that there is a “need to go beyond the usual stale rhetoric and shadowy conspiracy theories”.

“We cannot afford to pursue business as usual. We need fresh approaches that our people demand from us. It is more urgent than ever to look to our region as one region,” observed Dr Abdullah.

“We also need to draw necessary lessons of our gains and losses, threats and opportunities,” said Dr Abdullah. He added that there was also a need to look at the where “we could have been today if we would have aimed for stronger cooperation, reduced tensions, promoted moderation, increased regional connectivity.

The visiting Afghan dignitary said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are facing a “series of common threats including various shades of terrorism, extremism and intolerance”. He added that the “current geo political contest of the region” has also opened up new windows of opportunities.

“The time is now for both nations, to make a further detour, define a new vison, address outstanding issues as well as our shared interest, (and) realise that peace and stability in Afghanistan or any country in our south and central Asian geography (will) have a far reaching ripple effect,” said Dr Abdullah.

Dr Abdullah, while shedding light on his role, said that his job was to build consensus and “manage the collective efforts” for a just, inclusive and honourable end to the conflict and seek a political settlement.

“This transformed nation also wants to preserve its core accomplishments including the rights and liberties of all men and women of all communities and groups in Afghanistan,” said Dr Adbullah. He also assured the gathering that the country in the ongoing talks does not want any terrorist footprint in the country or allow any entity to “pose a threat to another nation”.

Dr Adbullah agreed that the “current talks offer the best hope” and that patience was key for “dignified, durable and sustainable peace “