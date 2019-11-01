Abdullah calls Ghani’s ‘peace plan’ only an ‘ambition’

KABUL (TOLO News): Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that President Ghani’s peace plan, proposed late last month, is an “ambition” rather than a plan.

No consultation was made within the government or with politicians over the peace plan, Abdullah said.

The peace plan is aimed at “building upon the past efforts and moving the peace process forward with an aim to end the bloodshed as soon as possible,” according to a draft seen by TOLOnews on Oct. 28.

“The plan which is talked about is more like a proposal than being an inclusive plan,” Abdullah said. “Partial ambitions have been listed – in the plan – but it has not been discussed within the government.”

The chief executive, who ran for president in the September election, stated that there should first be a commitment to peace ahead of making any plans.

“A politician should believe in peace as the first step and should have a political will for it,” Abdullah added.

Ghani’s peace plan has seven points and stresses negotiations with the US, NATO as well as with the Taliban.

“Believe in peace, believe in the fact that the people of Afghanistan see peace as their main need—that is the main starting point – for every plan.

We leave the judgment on what has been called the peace plan to the people,” Abdullah stated.

In response to a question, Abdullah said the efforts for peace should not be stopped while the country waits for election results to be announced.

“Peace is a need for the people of Afghanistan and the election is something real that has occurred and there should be no negligence in ensuring transparency in the election and in the votes,” the chief executive said. “Meanwhile, any opportunity which helps us achieve peace should be utilized.”

An official from the Hizb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said there is a need for an inclusive negotiating team in order to move the peace process forward.

“An authoritative council consisting of the president and political figures should be formed. They should make plan, a national plan,” a member of Hizb-e-Islami, Humayun Jarir, said.

This comes as US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with the Taliban last month. Last week, US chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad visited Kabul and held talks with Afghan leaders.