Abdullah calls on security forces to be neutral in coming elections

KABUL (AT News): Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullahhas called on the security forces to keep their neutrality in the election process, saying their interference in the process will affect the conclusions of the Septemberpresidential polls.

“Presidential election is coming, the neutrality and proficiency of the police arevital important in the process. Their lack of neutralization will affect the people’s trust,” Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, the British Ambassador to Kabul, Alison Blake called the understanding of the election process important by the security forces, saying that they should facilitate the ground for a safe and fair elections, thus not interfering in the process.

Moreover, MassoudAndarabi, Interior Minister has emphasized that thepolice personnel are committed for being neutral in presidential polls.

This comes as a number of the presidential hopefuls have earlier expressed concernsover the security threats against the presidential campaign in Afghanistan, saying due to securitydeterioration,they had not been able to launch their campaigns.

The upcoming presidential polls are slated for September 28. Over 18 candidates, including incumbent president Ashraf Ghani and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah are running for the presidential position.

Election and peace are the two controversialissues that the Afghan government needs to overcome in the wake of 2019.