Abdullah, Fakhar heroics propel Qalandars to Eliminator 2

LAHORE: Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman’s blitzy knocks of 65 and 47, respectively helped Lahore Qalandars ace the 191-run chase against Karachi Kings with six wickets in hand in the eliminator 1 of the HBL PSL X here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday night.

Lahore Qalandars will now face Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 on Friday, 23 May at the same venue, while Karachi Kings’ campaign came to an end in HBL PSL X, where they won six matches and lost five. The winner of Eliminator 2 is set to play Quetta Gladiators in the 25 May final.

In pursuit of the target, Fakhar and Mohammad Naeem (14, 12b, 1×4, 1×6) put on 42 runs before the latter fell prey to Hasan Ali. Fakhar, who faced 28 balls for his 47, struck five fours and three sixes during his stay on the crease setting the tone for Qalandars’ joint second-highest successful chase in HBL PSL.

Abdullah, who walked in to bat in the 5th over, stitched a 33-run stand with Fakhar off 22 balls before taking on the Karachi bowlers aggressively in presence of Kusal Perera (30, 24b, 1×4, 1×6). With Fakhar’s departure in the ninth over, Qalandars were 89-2 at the halfway mark requiring 10.20 runs an over.

The duo of Abdullah and Kusal ransacked 67 runs in the next five overs putting the Kings’ bowlers on the back foot before Hasan Ali put an end to the blazing 83-run third-wicket stand.

Abdullah, who struck three fours and five sixes, to raise his eighth HBL PSL half-century, fell in the 16th over courtesy a brilliant grab by James Vince.

Qalandars chased the total with eight balls in the bag as Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit two fours and a six – the winning shot, in his breezy 12-ball 23 not out. For Karachi Hasan picked up two wickets, while Fawad Ali and Mir Hamza dismissed one batter each.

Earlier, Karachi Kings raced to 190-8 with David Warner leading the charge with the bat as he hit 75 during his 15-over stay at the crease. The next best score was no.6 batter Khushdil Shah’s unbeaten 27 as Lahore Qalandars pace attack shared six wickets among them.

After Kings opted to bat, Shaheen Shah Afridi drew the first blood for Qalandars removing Tim Seifert for an eight-ball 16 and putting an end to a brisk 43-run stand, which came off 24 balls. Vince, who fell for a nine-ball four, was eked out by Shakib Al Hasan as Kings were 74-2 in seven overs.

While Warner kept on jotting runs, Kings lost Saad Baig (11, 11b, 1×4) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (18, 12b, 1×6) in a space of 22 balls. Qalandars’ Mohammad Naeem proved effective against the Australian southpaw dismissing him for a 52-ball 75 inclusive of eight fours and three sixes in the 16th over.

That the Kings were able to collect 50 runs off the last five overs, was largely due Khushdil Shah hitting three fours and two sixes in his 14-ball stay, while Mohammad Nabi chipped in with a 12-ball 18-run outing including one six.

For Qalandars, Haris Rauf led the way with figures of 4-0-35-3 and Shaheen picked up two wickets.

Scores in brief:

Match 32: Eliminator 1 – Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by six wickets at Gaddafi Stadium

Karachi Kings 190-8, 20 overs (David Warner 75, Khushdil Shah 27 not out; Haris Rauf 3-35, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-47)

Lahore Qalandars 191-4, 18.4 overs (Abdullah Shafique 65, Fakhar Zaman 47, Kusal Perera 30, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 23 not out; Hasan Ali 2-37)

Player of the match – Abdullah Shafique (Lahore Qalandars)

Friday’s fixture:

Eliminator 2 – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium; 7.30pm PKT.