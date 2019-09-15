Abdullah, Humam make upset as top seed Ammad secure easy victory

PESHAWAR (APP): Abdullah Nawaz and Humam Ahmed of PAF recorded upset victories in Under-13 and Under-15 age group categories in the quarter-finals and took berth into the semi-finals while another promising Muhammad Ammad secured easy victory in the ongoing National Junior Boys Under-13 and Under-15 Squash Championship being played at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad.

There was some more excellent show put up by the two youngsters in both Under-13 and Under-15 when Abdullah Nawaz upset Mehmood Mehboob by 3-1 and Humam Ahmed recorded victory against Asher Butt of Punjab by 3-1 while top seeded Muhammad Ammad makes easy win.

Apart from Abdullah Nawaz forceful game against his most strong rival Mehmood Mehboob in the quarter-final. The match was played for 53 minutes with Abdullah finally beating the top seeded rival with great show of stroke play.

The score was 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 and 11-5. In the other matches of the Under-13 category Zuraiz Naeem of Punjab defeated Varun Asif of Punjab by 11-4, 12-10, 11-9 (18 Min), Omar Arshad of Punjab beat Abdullah Nadeem of Punjab 7-11, 11-6, 4-11, 12-10, 11-9 (26 Min) and Sakhiullah of PAF beat Saim Asif (Punjab) 11-, 11-8, 11-9 (29 Min).

In the Under-15 top seeded Muhammad Ammad of PAF recorded victory against Muhammad Hanif of PAF in a straight set, the score was 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 (17 Min), Usman Nadeem of Punjab beat Shoaib Afzal (KP) 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 (25 Min), Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Azlan Khawar (Punjab) 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 9-11,11-5 (40 Min) and Humam Ahmed (PAF) recorded a thumping victory against Ashar Butt of Punjab in a marathon 3-1 set and moved to the semi-finals.

Humam Ahmed played his excellent shorts with some perfect nick and drops and despite losing the first set 8-11 to Asher Butt of Punjab, Humam of PAF Squash academy staged a strong come back to grab three consecutive sets 11-8, 11-3 and 11-7 in 33-minutes.

Abdullah will face Zuraiz Naeem in the first semi-final while Shaki Ullah will clash against Omar Arshad of Punjab in the second semi-final of the Under-13 category.

Top seeded Muhammad Ammad of PAF will face Usman Nadeem of Punjab in the first semi-final while Humam Ahmed will clash against Mutahir Ali Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second semi-final of the Under-15 categories.