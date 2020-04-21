Abdullah met key partners to discuss political impasse

KABUL (TOLOnews): While the prospect of ending the weeks-long political tensions between President Ashraf Ghani and his election rival Abdullah Abdullah remains elusive, a spokesman for Abdullah on Tuesday said that Abdullah’s camp is working hard to finalize a comprehensive plan for the creation of an “inclusive” government.

“When we insist on finalizing a comprehensive and inclusive plan, naturally this will need more authenticity and more time, InshaAllah (God willing) we will finalize our plan in the near future and will refer it to our opposite side (Presidential Palace), said Omid Maisam, a spokesman to Abdullah.

Maisam said that Abdullah in separate meetings with his partners and aides exchanged views regarding the ongoing political tensions in the country.

The issue of the election, the hHigh Peace Council and the cabinet are among the topics that will be discussed in detail, said Maisam.

“The plan is the same plan–no significant changes occurred on the plan. There is no “office of the chief executive” in the plan, instead, there is the post of reconciliation council (High Reconciliation Council),” said Sayed Eshaq Gailani, a close aide to Abdullah Abdullah.

Meanwhile, political experts have said that Abdullah Abdullah has accepted the chairmanship of the High Reconciliation Council and the inclusion of his aides in the cabinet, including the appointment of a number of governors in those provinces where Abdullah had secured more votes.

“Some of Mr. Abdullah’s aides were insisting on the invalidation of the election results and a change of the political system, but we do not have enough time now to carry out all these works at this juncture. It will be better that they (Ghani and Abdullah) show some flexibility,” said Ahmadullah Alizai, head of Asas-e-Naw party.

“There are problems among Abdullah’s team, I hope that a plan comes out that is helpful to restore lasting peace in Afghanistan,” said Shahzada Massoud, a political analyst in Kabul.

Ghani and Abdullah have been under massive pressure internationally and at home over the current political crisis, which emerged following the election results.

