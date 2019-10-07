Abdullah rejects President Ghani’s order regarding the dismissal of MoFA spokesman

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Chief Executive of the National Unity Government Abdullah Abdullah rejected President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s order regarding the dismissal of the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement late on Sunday, carrying a statement by the Chief Executive which states that Mr. Sibghatullah Ahmadi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the position of the Foreign Ministry in support of peace process.

Linking the ‘appointments and dismissals’ in top government positions to elections, Abdullah further added in his statement that Mr. Ahmadi would continue to his work until the elections process concludes and results are finalized.

Presidential spokesperson Sedqi Sediqqi had earlier announced that “President Ghani has appointed Mr. Mirwais Nab as Deputy Minister for Economic Cooperation Ministry of Foreign Affairs and caretaker of the office of Spokesperson of the ministry. The former MOFA acting Spokesperson has been fired due to his latest irresponsible comments.”

Mr. Ahmadi had issued a statement following Taliban leaders visit to Pakistan, welcoming regional efforts for the revival of peace process.

“We all witness the increasing regional and global efforts for resumption of Afghanistan’s Peace Process. We welcome the efforts of all the countries in the region and the world aimed at peace in Afghanistan and particularly appreciate these countries’ efforts in terms of facilitating direct talks between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban. Discussions continue on the mechanism of initiating the peace talks,” he had said in a Twitter post.