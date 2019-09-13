Abdullah suspends Presidential decree on probe in MoFA

KABUL (TOLO News): Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has suspended a presidential decree which was issued to investigate allegations on appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MoFA.

A copy of a letter obtained by TOLOnews shows that Mr. Abdullah has said that the investigation is part of election campaign by President Ghani.

Mr. Abdullah’s office has not commented on this, but the Presidential Palace says the allegations will be assessed.

Sources within the government have confirmed the letter by the Chief Executive Office.

The letter also says that the decree should be implemented by the next government.

But the Presidential Palace said the president’s decree was aimed at reforms in government institutions.

“We should assess every administration for improvement, and we hope that all are on the same page with us in this regard that all our institutions need assessment and reforms,” presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Some MPs said the issue shows differences between the Presidential Palace and the Sapidar Palace.

“They [President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah] agreed on a shared government. Mr. Abdullah had to prevent such issues at the beginning,” MP Ali Akbar Qasimi said.

“We see it in different areas… We hope that the September election will end to this shared government and we will have a republic government,” MP Fakoori Beheshti said.

The differences began when Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani could not get a vote of confidence by MPs three years ago and despite that, continued his job as acting minister of foreign affairs.