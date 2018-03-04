Abhishek Bachchan to begin shooting for ‘Manmrziyan’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan will return to silver screen with Manmarziyan and the film is being produced by Aanand L. Rai.

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are also part of the movie. Earlier the Indian media reported that the film will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pedekar but the two weren’t finalised and now it is confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing that role now.

According to reports, some parts of the film have already been shot in Kashmir. Kashyap wanted to capture the snowfall. Taapsee, Vicky and Aanand L. Rai were also seen in Amritsar because of the film’s shoot.

