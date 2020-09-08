Abhishek Bachchan urges to wear masks, keep social distance

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has urged everyone to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, and take all the health precautions. The actor, who has recovered from the disease, took to Twitter to make the plea. “Everyone, please be safe. Take care. Wear a mask and keep social distance.

Abhishek and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and were admitted in hospital. Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised after testing positive but discharged after a few days.