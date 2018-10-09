Abid Ali Sher Ali’s mother dies in Faisalabad

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Abid Sher Ali’s mother passed away in Faisalabad on Monday night.

According to reports, Zehra Begum was the wife of former mayor of Faisalabad and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Sher Ali. She was also the first cousin of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The funeral prayers likely to be offered after Zuhr prayers in Faisalabad, The former prime minister and other key leaders of the PML-N are expected to attend the last rituals of Zehra Begum.

