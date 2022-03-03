Abid Ali starts net practice session again

F.P. Report

LAHORE: After fighting successfully from his ailment of acute coronary syndrome, Test cricketer Abid Ali made his return to the nets as he started practice at Lahore’s National Performance Center.

Abid Ali who has been permitted by doctors to start training said that he will be able to play professional cricket within the period of three months.

The 34-year-old right-handed batter said that “Thanks be to Almighty ALLAH, that I made my way back to the nets”.

Abid Ali said that “I am recovering everyday.” Abid added that he batted in nets after quite a time, on which he is having a fun time.

On extending his support on the rehabilitation program, Abid thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Leaving a message for his fans, the century scorer on Test debut, said: “I need prayers of all of you, so that I would represent again the national cricket team.”