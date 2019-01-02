Abolishment of security check posts demanded

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The Utmankhel tribe appealed to the federal government to abolish all security check posts in Malakand region as the area was now in complete peace. The demand was made during the 10th foundation day function of the tribe held at Timergara. The Utmankhel tribal elders from Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand and Swat attended the function.

The divisional president of the tribe and MPA Haji Bahadar Khan, MNA from Bajaur Gul Dad Khan, Sher Muhammad Utmankhel, Malik Jan Muhammad, Haji Shah Wali Khan and others addressed the gathering. They said that Utmankhel constituted 70 per cent of the population in Malakand division that was struggling for uniting the tribesmen for peace and development. The speakers said that lasting peace prevailed in parts of the region so there was no need of security check posts. They demanded of the government to abolish all check posts in the region.

They said they would not let anyone or other tribes to seize the rights of Utmankhel.

“Despite in majority Utmankhel are always ruled over by others,” Haji Bahadar Khan said, adding if they got united no one could defeat them in elections. He announced that a special fund would be set up to educate brilliant students belonging to the Utmankhel tribe across the country.

Other speakers claimed that Utmankhel were the founder of ‘Jirga’ system in the region that was later included in the Britain constitution.

They said the jirga system had been functional in Pukhtun for the last 120 years. “It is the jirga system that is being followed by America today to settle its matters in Afghanistan,” said Sher Muhammad, adding the Utmankhel tribe believed in jirga system as it had drastic effects on social life of Pukhtun in the region.