‘About the Aegean’ exhibition brings Aegean stories to life at Bodrum

ISTANBUL : Sculptor Gözde Aylis Çiçek’s solo exhibition, “About the Aegean,” has met art enthusiasts at Bodrum 184 Dereköy.

Ayşe Rodoslu, who reflects her passion for nature through jewelry designs and paintings, continues to showcase works by selected artists at her concept store, Bodrum 184 Dereköy.

184 Dereköy, where natural life, simplicity and a positive approach meet design and art, is hosting an Aegean-themed exhibition on these hottest summer days.

Gözde Aylis Çiçek’s solo exhibition, “About the Aegean,” features ceramic sculptures inspired by Aegean stories. The sculptures, depicting a fisherman’s children, a cautious swimmer, a girl who doesn’t compromise on her showiness while swimming and a water polo player, represent humility and modesty. The artist says: “The relationship between humans and nature deeply nourishes me. In my works, I often include shy, reserved, emotional and serene expressions, avoiding eye contact.”

Ayşe Rodoslu will continue to host events across various artistic disciplines throughout the summer.

