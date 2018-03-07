ABPL appoints Shuja as new CEO

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Chairman and Board of Directors of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Ltd. (ABPL) appoint Ahmed Shuja Kidwai as ‘Chief Executive Officer’ of the Bank.

Kidwai is a seasoned banker with over 40 years of diversified experience in local as well as international markets. His association with Al Baraka goes back to 1996 where he served in different capacities before becoming the Chief Operating Officer, in 2011. Due to his commitment and leadership skills, Al Baraka Pakistan made strong presence in Islamic Banking Industry.

Board of Directors wish him success in his new assignment and are confident that Kidwai will take the Bank to the newer heights under his headship. He has replaced Shafqaat Ahmed who was associated with Al Baraka Bank for over 25 years.

Adnan Ahmed Yousif, President and Chief Executive of Al Baraka Banking Group and Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited said, “While thanking Shafqaat Ahmed and wishing him well in his future life, I am delighted to welcome Ahmed Shuja Kidwai as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.”

ABPL is a subsidiary of Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG) (B.S.C), which is licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain, listed on Bahrain Bourse and Nasdaq Dubai stock exchanges.

It is a leading international Islamic banking group providing its unique services in countries with a population totalling around one billion. Al Baraka offers retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari’a. The authorized capital of Al Baraka Banking Group is US$ 1.5 billion, while total equity is at about US$ 2.1 billion. Total assets of ABG as of date stand at US$ 25 billion.

The Group has a wide geographical presence in the form of subsidiary banking units and representative offices in 16 countries, which in turn provide their services through over 700 branches. Al Baraka currently has a strong presence in Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Sudan, Bahrain, Pakistan, South Africa, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, including two representative offices in Indonesia and Libya.

