Abrogation of Article-370 by Indian Govt severe violation of UNSC resolutions: Dr. Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says abrogation of Article-370 by the Indian government is a severe violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

In a tweet on Monday, she condemned the Indian move and said that it has not changed the ground realities.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan will not leave Kashmiris alone and it will use all the available options.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Indian government’s act has infused a new spirit into the freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir and highlighted the Kashmir dispute in the world.

Talking to media outside Parliament on Monday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan will take every possible step at international forums to support the Kashmiris in their right to self-determination.

She said Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir issue is the endorsement of Pakistan’s narrative and efforts for establishing peace in the region.

She said India cannot sabotage Kashmiri people’s effort to get their right to self-determination through use of force.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said whole world stands with Pakistan’s narrative.