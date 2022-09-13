Absence from hearing: PHC annoys Qaiser attitude

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Shakeel Ahmad has adjourned hearing till 22nd September in writ petition filed by former speaker Asad Qaiser against Federal Investigation Agency notice in foreign funding case, on Tuesday.

Moreover, PHC has directed respondents to submit reply while ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser to address questions of FIA while counsel for petitioner Arshad Ali and Khalid Rehman Advocates along with Additional Attorney General Amir Javeed appeared before court.

The counsel for petitioner informed PHC that senior lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan is busy in proceeding at Supreme Court and requested for adjourned, however, Justice Shakeel Ahmad inquired regarding presence of Asad Qaiser and annoyed his attitude towards court proceeding.

Moreover, Justice Lal Jan Khattak inquired from AAG Amir Javeed inquired regarding appearance of Asad Qaiser before FIA Enquiry Officer while Additional Attorney General argued that former Speaker appeared on 4th notice. FIA representative informed PHC that PTI leader Asad Qaiser did not addressed questionnaire after 11 days, however PHC directed former Speaker National Assembly answer questionnaire and adjourned further hearing till 22nd September.

