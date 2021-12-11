Arts and Literature

Absurdly Flexible Chicks Lunge, Twist, and Stretch into Perfect Yoga Poses

42 mins ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

Monitoring Desk

Calm, flexible, and undeniably adorable, Lucia Heffernan’s brood of chicks would likely be the star students of any yoga class. The fluffy creatures curl into backends, contort into triangles, and stretch their feathered little bodies into warriors and dancers in perfect alignment.

Heffernan is showing the lunging and twisting characters through December 15 at CODA Gallery in Palm Desert, California, and even though all originals are sold, you can still shop prints on Etsy and see the entire troupe on Instagram. You also might enjoy Bruno Pontiroli’s backache-inducing wildlife.

Courtesy: colossal

