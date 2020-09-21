Abu Dhabi airport starts fast track flight connections

DUBAI (Agencies): Abu Dhabi Airport’s new ‘Fast Track Flight Connections’ initiative for international transfer passengers will increase the speed of transiting through the airport by 27%. The programme will also reduce missed connections and enable a “seamless” passenger experience, the airport said. It will also allow transfer passengers travelling aboard flights originating from partner airports in Europe, US and Canada to take advantage of a new and more efficient security screening process within the airport.

The initiative will be rolled out in two phases, starting with Etihad flights origination from select destinations in Europe and North America. The second phase, which is expected to start in 2021, involves more airlines and points of origin as well as new procedure for transfer cargo and passengers.

Abu Dhabi International Airport is the second largest airport in the UAE and one of the fastest growing aviation hubs in the world. Following the suspension of all commercial passenger flights to and from the UAE in March due to COVID-19, the airport facilitated a number of repatriation and humanitarian flights for UAE nationals returning to the country as well as expatriates and foreign nationals departing from their countries of origin.