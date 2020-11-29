Abu Dhabi Ports to be a logistics hub for COVID-19 vaccines

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Ports has enhanced its logistic capabilities to accommodate mass storage and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, state news agency WAM has reported.

The move comes amid an expected rise in vaccine logistics demand. It is part of the Hope Consortium, an initiative that that will ease the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

The logistics facilitator has dedicated a 19,000-squar- meter temperature-controlled warehouse facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi.

The facility can store vaccines and other pharmaceutical products in extreme conditions, the report said.

“Abu Dhabi Ports’ ability in expanding capacity to receive and store clinical, pharmaceutical and life science materials at moderate and extreme temperature ranges is a testament to our commitment to offer world-class logistics solutions,” Robert Sutton, Head of Logistics Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said.

Courtesy: Arab News