Abu Dhabi recycles 7,000 tonnes used vehicle tyres

Monitoring Desk

ABU DHABI: Close to7,000 tonnes used vehicle tyres have been recycled in Abu Dhabi over the first eight months of the year.

The 420,000 tyres underwent a complex process of cutting, shredding and purification before being converted into compounds known as crumb rubber.

These can be used as an alternative to natural rubber as well as being used in flooring for sports grounds and children’s playgrounds.

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre – Tadweer – said the tyres were decommissioned at its Gulf Rubber Factory. The state of the art facility was established in Al Ain in 2011 and it utilises recycling technologies from leading European countries.

Salem Al Kaabi is acting general manager at Tadweer.

“The facility ensures the safe disposal of used and damaged tires in the emirate, eliminating the need for methods such as burning or land filling that have severe environmental and public health consequences. In addition, the factory saves millions of dirhams in raw material costs,” he said.

Tyres are notoriously flammable and removing them from landfill prevents the risk of fire. They can also take hundreds of tears to degrade.

Tadweer aims to recycle 75 per cent of waste produced in Abu Dhabi by 2021. Other than tyre recycling factories, the capital has recycling plants for plastic products, construction and demolition waste, and used engine oil.