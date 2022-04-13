AC adjourns case against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned hearing of an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz against auction of property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

AC-III Jude Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the case without any proceedings till April 27, on the request of the petitioner’s lawyer.

The petitioner’s lawyer Qazi Misbah prayed the court to grant him time to take fresh instructions from his client in the case. The petitions were filed by Maryam Nawaz, Umair Razzaq and Rana Mushtaq.

