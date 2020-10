ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on a Lok Virsa corruption reference till November 16, against PPP’s Senator Rubina Khalid and other accused.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a corruption reference initiated by NAB against Rubina Khalid, Mazharul Islam and others.

The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till November 16, due to absence of the prosecution witness.