AC extends bail of Amjad

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted time for arguments to petitioner’s lawyer in interim bail plea of Zardari’s aide Amjad Ikhlaq.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran heard the pre-arrest bail of Amjad Ikhlaq in fake accounts scam.

The NAB also submitted written comments in the case. At this, the petitioner’s lawyer Farook Naek requested the court to give time for arguments on it.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till May 3, while extending the interim bail of petitioner.