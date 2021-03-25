AC orders vaccinating Shehbaz Sharif against Covid-19

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability Court Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan heard the Ramzan Sugar Mill case on Thursday with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz in attendance.

The court ordered the Punjab Chief Secretary to make arrangements for administering the coronavirus vaccine to Shehbaz Sharif within two days.

The accountability court in Lahore adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Friday). The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly said he would be 70 in this year.

He inquired about the health of the Accountability Court judge and said, “Medical Board was constituted on the orders of the respected judge. One month ago tests were conducted but I did not get the results yet.”

The court also ordered Punjab Chief Secretary and Medical Board to provide the medical report to Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif was brought from jail as the court heard witnesses and their cross-examination.

The TV channel reported that both father and son also met and talked about the political situation in the court.

A number of PML-N workers came to the court to show solidarity with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

The accountability court judge reprimanded Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Tanveer Hussain for going offline while testifying in the case. The judge told him to leave his officer knowledge at home because he was just a witness in the court.

The Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue apologised unconditionally to the court.