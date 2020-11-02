AC summons witnesses in Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD (APP): Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s lawyer on Monday concluded cross-examination of a prosecution in Tosha Khana vehicles’reference before an Accountability Court here.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on the graft reference filed against Zardari and ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gilani.

At the outset of hearing, Zardari’s lawyer Farouk H. Naek continued his cross examining with NAB witness Waqarul Hassan.

Naek asked the witness if he had documents with Zardari’s signature. The witness had submitted unv-erified documents to the court, he said, adding that there were no solid evide-nce against former preside-nt regarding sale and purch-ase of toshakhana vehicle.

The prosecution witness answered that it was correct that he had not been the custodian of relevant record. He said that there was no pressure on him by the anti-graft body in this case. Then NAB’s prosecutor requested the court to record the statement of second witness Zubair Siddiqui. He said that the anti graft body wanted to conclude the trial as early as possible in light of top court’s directions. The NAB prosecutor said that a witness was testified on October 24, but still couldn’t be cross-examined.

Naek said that he couldn’t conduct cross-examining of another witness and prayed the court to adjourn case till next date. After this, the court adjourned the case till November 10. The court also summoned two more witnesses Zubair Siddiqui and Ahad for the next date of hearing.