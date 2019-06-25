Accountability court acquits Babar Awan in Nandipur case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Babar Awan in the Nandipur Power Project case, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the courtrt rejected former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf’s acquittal plea in the case.

During the hearing, the court has also approved bail pleas filed by former law secretary Riaz Kiyani, ex-consultant Shumaila Mehmood and former joint secretary Dr Riaz Mehmood in the same case.

Five accused persons, including Babar Awan, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shumaila Mehmood, Riaz Kiyani, and Dr Riaz Mehmood had filed their acquittal pleas in the reference.

They were accused of inflicting a loss of Rs27 billion to the national exchequer by delaying the Nandipur Project.

The court had fixed June 25 as the date for announcing its judgment.

On Feb 11, the court reserved its decision on the acquittal plea after Awan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor concluded their arguments.

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court will announce its verdict on applications of five accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan, seeking acquittal in the Nandipur power project reference, on Tuesday (today).

According to details, Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had reserved the ruling after conclusion of arguments of defence counsel and lawyers representing the accused persons.

It is noteworthy that the judge had reserved his verdict on an application of the former law minister earlier this year but it was deferred on a number of occasions for some reasons.

In his application seeking acquittal under section 256-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Dr Babar Awan had stated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had placed on record entire record of the case comprising of 9 volumes.

Besides, he added, key witnesses belonging to ministries of energy, cabinet division and law and justice had testified in the case. He said there is not a shred of evidence that could show his involvement in any delay or negligence in the Nandipur case.

He, therefore, pleaded that he be exonerated from all charges levelled against him in the case.