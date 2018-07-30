Accountability court adjourns hearing of Al-Azizia, Flagship references toll August 1

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court hearing corruption cases against NAawaz Sharif and his family has adjourned the hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship corruption references on Monday till August 1.

During today’s proceeding, the hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship corruption cases was adjourned by Judge Muhammad Bashir, without any proceeding. He cited that he would like to wait until tomorrow for the directives of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to be given in Sharif family’s plea against the Avenfield verdict.

The judge then ordered to adjourn today’s hearing till August 1.

The IHC will take up the Sharif family’s pleas against the Avenfield verdict on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The high court accepted, on July 20, the appeals of convicted PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt. (Retd) Safdar challenging the verdict of accountability court in Avenfield case.

Earlier on July 6, the three-time prime minister was sentenced to 10 years in prison by accountability judge Muhammad Bashir in the Avenfield case while his daughter and son-in-law to seven years and one year’s jail term, respectively.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir ordered forfeiture of their properties in the Avenfield Apartments and Park Lane of London. He imposed a fine of £8 million (approximately Rs1,292m) on the former premier and £2 million (approximately Rs323m) on his daughter.

