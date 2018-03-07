Accountability court exempts Nawaz from today’s proceedings of Al-Azizia, Flagship references

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Wednesday exempted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from today’s proceedings due to his ill health.

Khawaja Haris, counsel of Nawaz Sharif informed the court that his client is not feeling well and asked exemption from appearance.

Later, Judge Muhammad Bashir agreed to the request and allowed Nawaz to leave the court after marking his attendance.

The court had granted a similar exemption to the former premier last Monday while hearing of the Flagship reference. After the court allowed Nawaz to skip the proceedings, Haris had completed his cross-examination of witness Abdul Hannan, who had recorded his statements at the last hearing.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif along with his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar Awan and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed reached the accountability court. He took a special plane from Lahore to Islamabad.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three corruption references against the ex-PM – Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments – in September last year after the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case to disqualify him from the office. The NAB had also filed supplementary references in all three cases.

