Accountability court issues notices to declare Nawaz, Suleman proclaimed offenders

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Amid the rising political temperature after PML-N supremo decided to take a tough stance, an investigation officer posted a notice outside the courtroom and his Jati Umra residence for declaring the former prime minister in a case concerning the illegal allotment of plots, on Saturday.

The notice was issued by Asad Ali Khan – an accountability court judge – in Lahore, as the investigation officer will now send the document to London as well through the Foreign Office.

On the other hand, a similar notice was issued about Suleman Shehbaz in the money laundering case by another court presided by Jawad-ul-Hassan, saying the accused was in hiding intentionally to avoid trial.

Giving a last chance to appear before the court on October 13, the notice, which has now been posted outside his residence and the courtroom, read that the NAB Lahore DG should submit a report on implement during the next hearing. Just like Nawaz, the notice concerning his nephew, Suleman, will also be posted at his London residence.

And in Islamabad, a two-member bench Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani has given Nawaz a last chance to appear in person by November 24.

The bench hearing the appeals filed against the accountability court’s judgments in Avenfield and Al Azizia references also directed the Foreign Office to get the notice received by Nawaz in London through the Pakistan’s high commission.

In a two-page written order, the court said attempts were made to deliver arrest warrants to Nawaz in London but the same had failed.

Therefore, it added, the court had no option but to start the process for declaring him a proclaimed offender. According to the written ruling, the notices would be published in Urdu and English dailies as well next week.