Accountability Court issues Shehbaz Sharif’s release order

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted post-arrest bail to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case, an accountability court today issued his release order.

He is likely to be released from Kot Lakhpat Jail today.

“The bail bonds as per direction of the Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore have been accepted by this court,” read the release order that directed the jail superintendent to release him on bail from judicial custody, if he is not required in any other case.

On Thursday, a three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi announced a unanimous verdict, granting bail to Shehbaz.

Last week, the court had approved Shehbaz’s bail against two surety bonds of Rs5 million each, but the matter was forwarded to Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan after the bench came up with a split decision.

Later, the CJ LHC had formed the three-member bench to hear the bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif.