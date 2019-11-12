Accountability court rejects plea seeking Zardari’s transfer to Karachi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has rejected a petition seeking permission to transfer former president Asif Ali Zardari to Karachi for medical treatment, on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Farooq H Naik, lawyer of Zardari, had filed an application seeking better facilities for Faryal Talpur — a PPP leader and Zardari’s sister.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader was moved to the hospital on the recommendation of a medical board the government had set up to oversee his health.

The NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that B-class facilities were being withdrawn from all the inmates under an ordinance.

Furnishing a copy of the ordinance, he said that all the prisoners were being given C-class facility in prisons now.

Naik argued that the ordinance has now become a bill, accusing the NAB prosecutor of misrepresenting the facts.

He said Talpur was already availing B-class facility contrary to the NAB prosecutor’s claim that every inmate was getting C-class facilities.

The court also extended Zardari and Talpur’s judicial remand till November 26.

Moreover, the court allowed Talpur to meet Zardari after she sought permission through an application.

Talpur was expected to meet Zardari at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where the former president is under treatment.

Zardari was arrested in June after his bail application was rejected in connection to the fake bank accounts case.