Accountability Court resumes hearing of Al Azizia, Flagship supplementary references against Sharif family

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Thursday has resumed corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the supplementary Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Ltd references which was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB had filed three corruption references against the the ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and his family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case and recently, the bureau filed supplementary references in all three cases.

Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz reached the court and the court was informed that Nawaz’s primary counsel, Khawaja Harris, is busy in the Supreme Court and will be able to join the accountability court proceedings after 1pm.

However, Ayesha Hamid, secondary counsel of Nawaqz Sharif pleaded before Judge Mohammad Bashir that her client be exempted from appearing again.

However, the judge accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing until 1pm when eight witnesses named in the supplementary references will record their statements.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

In the Al Azizia and Flagship supplementary references, submitted in court on February 14, NAB had included eight new witnesses, as well as new evidence, including details of offshore companies of Hasan and Hussain.

Advertisements