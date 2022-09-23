Accountability Court returns reference to NAB

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Accountability Court Peshawar Judge Muhammad Younas has returned reference to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Bank Al-Barka Limited’s employees for alleged fraud of Rs22 million, on Friday.

Accountability Court Peshawar ordered to approach competent forum because reference is not maintainable after amendments in NAB’s law. The counsel Zulfiqar Ahmad Advocate informed that NAB has initiated inquiry against Raheel Sabir Jadoon along with three other employees in 2014 over alleged fraud of Rs22 million while latterly investigation molded and reference was filed by the bureau. The counsel \argued that the reference is not maintainable after recent amendments in NAB laws because Accountability court has jurisdiction in offense costs at Rs500 million and above while it is reference Rs22 million. After conclusion of arguments, Accountability Court Peshawar has returned reference to NAB while declared that the reference is not maintainable before this court and ordered to approach competent forum.

