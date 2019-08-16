Accountability court summons ex-PM Pervaiz Ashraf in Gepco case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday directed PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to appear before it in a case pertaining to power abuse and illegal appointment of 437 people in the Gepco.

Accountability Judge Naeem Arshad was hearing the case.

Ashraf’s counsel submitted an application seeking exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing on behalf of his client.

He told the court that his client isn’t well today due to which he couldn’t turn up before it.

Adjourning the hearing until Aug 30, the judge directed the PPP leader to appear on the next hearing.

He directed all the accused to submit their reply to a questionnaire handed to them.

According to the NAB, Mr Ashraf allegedly made illegal appointments in the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) during his stint as federal minister for water and power.

The former prime minister misused his powers and appointed 437 people in the Gepco from his electoral constituency sans any merit.

Former secretary water and power Shahid Rafi, former directors of Gepco’s boards of governors including Saleem Arif, Malik Muhammad Razi Abbas and Wazir Ali were also named in the same reference filed in 2016.