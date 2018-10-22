Accountability Court to hear NAB reference against ex-PM Gilani after completing Sharif’s cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has announced on Monday that it will hear a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani after completing a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to details, both the former premiers Gilani and Nawaz met at Accountability Court-I as they appeared for the hearing of NAB references filed against them.

Gilani told accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, “You can hear Mian Sb’s case first, I will wait.”

However, Judge Malik replied, “Mian Sb’s case will take the whole day.”

The court then issued a notice to NAB once again on Gilani’s petition seeking permanent exemption from appearing for hearings of the reference and announced that it will hear the case against the PPP leader after wrapping up the references against Nawaz.

The hearing of the reference against Gilani was then adjourned till November 23.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Gilani said, “I have appeared before the NAB court several times before and more premiers will appear before it now.”

Speaking to the media outside the court, Gilani questioned, “I served a 10-year jail sentence and was acquitted after which I became the premier. Decisions were given in my favor, so who is answerable for the 10 years I served in prison?”

In September, NAB filed a reference against Gilani pertaining to the misuse of authority.

NAB in its notification had said that former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem, Hassan Sheikhoo, Hanif and Riaz are co-accused in the case.

According to NAB, the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs128 million owing to the actions of the accused, the NAB notification had further said.

