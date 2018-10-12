Accountability of judges has begun, as SJC is active: CJP Nisar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, has said that the Supreme Judicial Council is active and the process of accountability has begun in the country.

CJP remarked this on Friday while hearing a case regarding the supervisory role of the high courts in different cases. CJP observed that the accountability process would include each and every individual in the country as the public is finding it difficult to get justice.

‘The bench number 1 of the apex court winded up seven thousand cases, however, when judges are inquired about it, they mention the figure to be 20,’ observed the judge.

Top Judge warned that the judges who were not swift enough in the dispensation of justice would be tried under Article 209 of the constitution.

The comments of the chief justice come a day after the supreme judicial council; a body which monitors the conduct of the judges recommended the removal of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, the judge of the Islamabad High Court.

Following the submission of summary, President Arif Alvi approved removing the said judge who had hurled allegations against the spy agencies of meddling in judicial affairs.

