Accountability of the Watchdog

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs held a meeting in the Parliament House on Wednesday. The Senate Standing Committee looked into various financial and economic matters including a brief scrutiny of the financial matters of the Country’s anti-graft watchdog, National Accountability Bureau (NAB). During the meeting, the additional Secretary Finance informed the Committee that NAB has recovered Rs. 821 billion from the criminals involved in financial embezzlement and tax evasion. While answering the questions raised by the Committee members, the Additional Secretary Finance told the lawmakers that he is unaware about the bank account in which NAB deposited the recovered amount Rs. 821 billion, however, the money has not been deposited in government accounts. The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs expressed serious concerns on recoveries claimed by the NAB and absence of testimonies of the fact that NAB has deposited the money in the National Exchequer during the past. The committee expressed annoyance over grave misappropriation and lack of transparency in agency’s affairs and after in-depth deliberation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Talha Mahmood decided to address a letter to the Auditor General of Pakistan and DG Accounts NAB and summoned both officials in the next meeting of the Committee to ascertain the facts.

The nation’s elite anti-graft watchdog has remained under serious criticism by the Politicians for its lax investigations, poor prosecution, dealing with the suspects, obnoxious contracts with international firms, and non-transparency in financial matters both in recoveries from the criminals and institutional expenditures. A discussion has flared up among the masses and intelligentsia about the collection of recovered wealth in the national exchequer by the NAB authorities. Previously, the Sindh government had urged the NAB to remit Rs 1.59 billion to the provincial Exchequer, which it had deducted at source 25 percent of the total recovery it had made through Voluntary Return (VR) scheme during the past. In fact, a Sherriff should be clear of all allegations and must have an exemplary character for the public and its own colleagues. However, the present-day checkers have no such quality and have attracted tremendous criticism from the general public due to their poor performance and vague behavior.

Several lawmakers have been criticizing the NAB for its massive misuse of power, repression of basic rights of the accused and causing death of several persons during investigation in its custody during the past. The lawmakers were of the view that the Bureau has turned into an uncontrollable bull, which does not perceive itself accountable to the law. However, the day has arrived when the legislators have placed their hand on the so-called Ombudsman. The lawmakers must continue the answerability of the Sheriff, as no one is above the law and we also hope that Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will take a suo motu against this day light robbery of national exchequer.