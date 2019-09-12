Accountability process will continue without any discrimination: Ali Muhammad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says accountability process will continue without any discrimination as no one is above the law of land in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said NAB is an independent department performing its responsibilities without any political interferences, Radio Pakistan reported.

To a question about cases against PML-N and PPP leaderships, the Minister said if they are innocent then they should prove it in the courts.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has requested to file a reference against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog maintains that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart had done illegal hiring’s of people he had personal relationships with and were not fit or qualified for the positions they held.