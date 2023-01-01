ACE lodges FIR against Imran, sister

LAHORE (Agencies): The details of an FIR registered by the anti-corruption establishment, Dera Ghazi Khan, against former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, his sister Uzma Khan, former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and two others for concluding a shady land deal in tehsil Chobara in Layyah have emerged.

The ACE, DG Khan, nominated five accused including Imran Khan, Uzma Khan, Usman Buzdar, Ahad Majeed and Patwari Asghar in the FIR for conducting a non-transparent land purchase deal on behalf of PTI chairman’s sister. The FIR further stated that the role of other co-accused in the case would be determined later.

However, according to legal experts, the FIR is very weak as it contains legal lacunae. The accused have been provided relief by inserting documentary fraud sections in the FIR. According to the FIR, Uzma Khan purchased 5,261 kanal land in Nawan Kot which was worth Rs6 billion for just Rs130 million. The land was bought by hoodwinking the local residents in the name of the Greater Thal Canal Project.