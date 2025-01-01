Achakzai asks world to talk to people of Pakistan instead of ‘electoral thieves’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of the Movement for Protection of the Constitution, said on Monday that incumbent rulers had occupied the country with the support of the powerful institutions.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, Achakzai showed his resentment at the government’s handling of the international issues. He said he wanted to ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to explain where funds have been spent in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that six highways were promised in Balochistan, but work has not been started on a single highway until now. He said that Baloch children should have the right to live a life of freedom in their province.

Responding to a question about his participation in the Akhtar Mengal-led protest sit-in, Achakzai said he could not join the sit-in because some government officials were sitting in the camp. He said he did not ask any question about these officials, but they had probably come to deliver a message.

Referring to various countries’ contacts with the Pakistani government, Achakzai said his alliance want the world to establish relations with the people of Pakistan on the basis of equality, but they were talking to the Pakistani rulers who formed their government after stealing the February 8, 2024, general elections. He said that he and his alliance leaders are helpless, but they stand for the defence of the country. He said that a country cannot be run by using force against people.

Warning the Shehbaz Sharif government and the powers that be behind the government, Achakzai said the protest movement would push the country further into chaos. He said the Shehbaz government would be responsible if anything goes wrong as result of the movement launched by the people of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.