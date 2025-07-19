Achakzai flays alleged theft of public mandate on Feb 8

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Chairman of the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aeen Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan), Mehmood Khan Achakzai, on Thursday condemned the alleged theft of the public mandate on Feb 8.

This he calimed during the opening address of a two-day All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad. He asserted that on February 8, the people’s will was subverted through financial incentives and intimidation, with electoral victory determined by the highest bidder. This, he claimed, resulted in the subsequent auctioning of state machinery, including government positions and resources.

Achakzai argued that the country’s foundation rests on a voluntary social contract enshrined in the Constitution, which he believes has been rendered ineffective. He contended that after independence, elections for a constituent assembly to draft a consensus-based constitution should have been prioritized. Instead, he said, the nation operated under the 1935 Act for nine years, followed by the imposition of divisive concepts like parity and One Unit, ultimately contributing to the country’ division.

He accused powerful, undemocratic elements of disregarding the Constitution. Citing the example of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), Achakzai claimed the party”s electoral symbol was removed through judicial processes, but citizens still voted for its candidates. However, he alleged, their mandate was subsequently seized.

Achakzai highlighted the nation”s struggles with corruption, mismanagement, and poverty, with 45% of the populace living below the poverty line. He criticized the state of government institutions and advocated for empowering nationalities with rights over their resources and granting them political and economic autonomy. He lamented the lack of basic necessities like drinking water in resource-rich areas, while regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other Pashtun and Baloch territories face regular bombardment. He questioned the justification for these actions against civilians.

He further criticized the restrictions on the opposition”s ability to hold conferences, even in private venues in the capital. He denounced the imprisonment of the PTI leader and its workers, along with the disqualification of its elected officials. Simultaneously, he warned of the implications of shifting international power dynamics in the region.

Achakzai called upon democratic forces to unite and create a new charter and social contract to restore constitutional democracy. He proposed protesting the current Prime Minister, who he alleges holds power through an illegitimate mandate.

Finally, he cautioned international entities that the current administration lacks popular representation, thus rendering any resource or mineral agreements void. The first day of the APC saw participation from opposition parties, lawyers, journalists, and representatives from various organizations.