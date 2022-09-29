Acquittal a slap in face of so-called accountability system: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (retd) Safdar in Avenfield Reference was a slap in face of so-called accountability system that was employed to target Sharif family.

“The edifice of lies, slander, character assassination has come crumbling down today,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif over the decision announced by the Islamabad High Court a while ago.

“Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in the Avenfield Reference is a slap in the face of so-called accountability system that was employed to target Sharif family. My congratulations to Maryam Beti, Safdar,” the prime minister added. He also hoped that justice would prevail in the matter of evidence regarding late Judge Arshad Malik.

“Finally Maryam and Safdar got justice. We bow before Allah Almighty who blessed us with success,” he added. The prime minister said with the court verdict, another chapter of political victimization reached to its end and innocent people stood vindicated,” he added. He said both Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (retd) Safdar faced the worst conditions with patience and steadfastness.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended a diplomatic reception held at the US embassy here to commemorate the 75 years of relations between Pakistan and the United States. The reception started with a one-minute silence to express condolence over the death of people and convey grief to those who had lost their livelihood in the devastating floods.

The federal ministers and US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome attended the reception. In his address, the US ambassador said the people of the United States continued to stand with Pakistan. The strength of the bilateral friendship was demonstrated by the more than $66 million in US support for flood response, he added. “We are doing what friends and partners do – support each other when it’s needed most… Our partnership has been advantageous to both countries,” he remarked. Over the decades, more than $32 billion dollars in US support benefited Pakistan and improved the lives of the Pakistani people, the ambassador added.

Renowned Egyptian Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat calls on PM: Renowned Egyptian Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and Communication Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat expressed his sympathies and condolences over the flood losses in Pakistan. Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat, who is on his second visit to Pakistan after 2006, will be visiting various cities of the country.

PM orders urgent action plan on uninterrupted gas supply to consumers in winter: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to chalk out an urgent action plan in view of uninterrupted gas supply to consumers during the upcoming winter season. The prime minister issued the instructions while chairing an emergency meeting to address the challenge regarding provision of gas to domestic and commercial consumers.

PM Sharif warned that any negligence and maladministration in provision of gas supplies would not be tolerated. He emphasized ensuring gas supply to domestic consumers particularly in hours of cooking.

The prime minister pointed out that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ignored getting benefit of purchasing gas from international market at cheaper rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. He regretted that the entire population especially the common man was suffering the consequences of the ill-planning of the previous government.

Sharif said his government believed in practical steps rather than boasting false statistics and making tall claims. The meeting was chaired by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, State Minister for Petroleum Mussadik Malik, Adviser Ahad Cheema and senior officials.

PM approves 2000MW solar power projects in public sector: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday principally approved the construction of solar power projects of 2000 megawatts in the public sector to generate low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review progress on the installation of 10,000 megawatts solar projects across the country, said it would also reduce country’s dependence on power projects running on costly fuels also burdening the foreign exchange reserves. He said that under the project, the agricultural tube wells would be converted to solar power on an urgent basis. The solar power projects would also help overcome the issues related to line losses, power theft, and circular debt.

The prime minister, who was given a detailed briefing on solar projects, told the meeting that the government would give sovereign-guarantee to the companies investing in the solar projects. The meeting was told that an investors conference on solarisation was held on September 14 which was attended by local and international investor companies including from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, China and Qatar, which also expressed interest to invest in the sector. It was told that work on the identification of suitable sites for solar power projects had been started. Such a site near Muzaffargarh has already been identified for the installation of 600MW solar power project.

